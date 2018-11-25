Pramoda Devi Wadiyar condoles Ambi’s death

Mysuru: “Ambarish was a good friend of our family and we are deeply hurt on learning of his demise,” said Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the Royal Family.

Addressing a press meet at her residence in Palace premises here this morning, Pramoda Devi said “Ambarish used to meet my husband when the latter was an MP and jocularly suggest him to become more tough as a politician.

He was regularly visiting us on Vijayadashami day and was eager to see my husband in Maharaja attire holding the ‘Pattada Katthi’. I had met him in a hotel recently. He had no air of supremacy and was very affable. He was keen on someone from my family to enter politics which I always denied. Ambarish’s death is a great loss to his family and fans. I pray God to give courage to his family members to bear the loss.”

Pramoda Devi added that entry of public to Bengaluru Palace has been banned today and tomorrow. She said that she would discuss with authorities concerned to effect the ban in Mysuru Palace also.

No Palace illumination

To mourn the death of actor Ambarish, the illumination of Mysuru Palace has been cancelled for three days from today, according to Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya.`