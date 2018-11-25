Civil Cop exam postponed as question paper leaks; Master leaker arrested in Kodagu

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths raided Kalmutt Nanjundaswamy Educational Institution in Shanivarasanthe of Somwarpet taluk of Kodagu district on wee hours of yesterday and arrested 116 Civil Police Constable aspirants and main accused in connection with selling question papers and answer scripts for the upcoming Civil Constables written examination that was scheduled today at various centres across the State.

Following their arrest, the written exams for the post of 2,113 Civil Police Constables (both men and women) that was scheduled for Nov.25, has been cancelled. Postponed exam date will be informed later to candidates. They seized four mini-buses and an Innova car and Police arrested its drivers also.

The accused has been identified as Shivakumaraiah, who was also the kingpin in the PU question paper leak case of 2016 and was booked under the Karnataka Control of Crimes Act (KCOCA), 2000. He is a resident of Nandini Layout and is said to be retired Head Master of a BBMP-run school. A native of Gubbi in Tumakuru, he was arrested several times in the past in connection with question paper leaks.

Criminal cases were registered against him since 2008 at Police Stations such as New Extension Police Station and Gubbi Police Station in Tumakuru as also at Vijayanagar, Nandini Layout, Chandra Layout and Malleswaram Police Stations in Bengaluru. He was arrested in 2008, but managed to come out on bail. He is also involved in the leak of other question papers of SSLC, CET and KPSC, according to CID sources.

Claiming that he got the original question papers, Shivakumaraiah reportedly approached the 116 Police job aspirants and had them assembled at the Najundeshwara School premises.

On a tip off, CCB sleuths arrived to the spot and arrested the accused. Shivakumaraiah was brought to the city for interrogation, while his associate Basavaraju managed to escape. Police aspirants were ferried to the school in four mini-buses from various parts of the State. Shivakumaraiah and Basavaraju were selling the Civil Constable examination question paper along with answer scripts for Rs.6 lakh to 8 lakh to each of the candidates.

The duo had bought many mobile phone SIM cards using fake identity cards and created multiple social media accounts using fake names to communicate with the candidates. The sleuths said similar meetings were arranged for around 40 candidates in Tumakuru and around 40 candidates in Bengaluru.

Shivakumaraiah was involved in the PU question paper leak case, but even after that, he continues his criminal activities. “Shivakumaraiah said he stole the question paper. We are ascertaining the veracity of the question paper recovered from him. A detailed questioning of main accused and 116 aspirants mostly from North Karnataka who is said to have paid to the accused, is yet to be done which will throw more light about the incident,” Police sources said.

CCB sleuths suspect that it could be the original question paper and they are not ruling out the possibility of insiders help.

An FIR has been registered by the CCB Police against Shivakumaraiah and others.