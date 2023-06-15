‘Prasada’ article competition

June 15, 2023

Prasada bimonthly article writing competition on the topic ‘Wildlife-Human Conflict’ for college students (2022-23) has been organised by JSS Mahavidyapeetha as part of Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Mahaswamiji Jayanti celebrations. PU, graduate, post-graduate and polytechnic college students of Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Hassan and Kodagu districts can participate in the competition.

The article, written by themselves in 6 to 8 pages, attested by authorities of their respective colleges along with photos should be sent before July 8 to the Director, Publication Division, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, Mysuru-570004. One college can send maximum of 8 articles only. For details, contact Ph: 0821-2548211/223 or 2548212/ 224.