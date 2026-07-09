Prathap Simha seeks fair SIR, alleges pressure on BLOs

July 9, 2026

Mysuru: Accusing the Congress Government in Karnataka of fostering irregularities in the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls, former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha alleged that SIR enumeration forms were being distributed and filled up at mosques and Muslim function halls, particularly in minority-dominated localities, in violation of Election Commission of India (ECI) norms.

Addressing mediapersons in Mysuru on Monday, Simha questioned whether similar exercises had ever been conducted in temples, Hindu community halls or choultries.

He alleged that the exercise was being carried out under pressure from the State Government on Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and other election officials to ensure the enrolment of ineligible and fake voters who, he claimed, supported the Congress.

ECI intervention sought

Pointing out that the ECI mandates door-to-door distribution of SIR enumeration forms by BLOs, Simha alleged that the norm was being violated in Mysuru, particularly in the minority-dominated Narasimharaja Assembly Constituency.

He urged the ECI to intervene and ensure that the SIR process in the city was conducted as per the rules.

Describing the SIR as an exercise to identify and remove ineligible and fake voters, Simha alleged that the Congress had opposed the exercise, fearing electoral setbacks.

He further claimed that the party was now resorting to illegal and unfair means to derail the process and consolidate its minority vote bank through the enrolment of ineligible voters.

Ineligible voters

Claiming that the BJP received fewer than 100 votes in several minority-dominated booths, Simha said the Congress candidate had secured more than 1.5 lakh votes in the Narasimharaja Assembly segment of the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency in the 2024 elections.

Alleging that the Congress feared defeat if ineligible voters were removed from the electoral rolls, Simha claimed that the ruling party was exerting pressure on BLOs to conduct the SIR exercise according to its directions.

He also criticised State Home Minister Priyank Kharge, alleging that he lacked clarity on the SIR process.

Simha appealed to residents from neighbouring taluks and districts, including K.R. Pet, K.R. Nagar, Mandya, Nagamangala and Hassan, who have settled in Mysuru, to continue as voters in the city by submitting their SIR forms.

BJP workers condemn ‘abuse’ of Yaduveer

Meanwhile, BJP workers from the Narasimharaja Assembly Constituency condemned what they described as the verbal abuse and humiliation of Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar after he sought a fair and transparent conduct of the SIR process.

In a statement, BJP leaders alleged that the ruling Congress was dictating the manner in which BLOs should conduct the SIR exercise.

They said Yaduveer had opposed such actions and demanded a fair and transparent revision process. Following this, they alleged, several individuals targeted and insulted the MP on social media. The BJP leaders demanded a public apology from those responsible.