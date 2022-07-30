Vishvamanava Vidyarthi Yuva Vedike, Mysuru, has invited applications from meritorious students who have scored 90 percent marks in SSLC and PUC exams for presentation of Pratibha Puraskar. Students from Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Hassan and Kodagu districts may apply. Rs. 1,000 cash prize will be given to those students who have scored 100 marks in Kannada language. Eligible students may submit their applications, along with copies of marks card, to M.J. Suresh Gowda, Founder-President, No. 2618, Valmiki Road, Vontikoppal, Mysuru- 570002, before Aug. 10. For details, call Mob: 98440-27885, according to a press release.
