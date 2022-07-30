In Briefs

Applications invited for Dalayath posts

July 30, 2022

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Nanjangud taluk,  has invited applications from retired Government Group-D employees to fill vacant posts of Dalayath (Group D) posts at DLSA Office. Employees who have a pass in SSLC exam are eligible to apply. Rs. 10,887 monthly salary will be given. Interested retired Government employees can obtain their applications at DLSA Office in Court premises on Ooty Road, Nanjangud. The filled-in applications along with copies of bio-data and necessary documents must be submitted to DLSA Member-Secretary before Aug. 4.

