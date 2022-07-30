In Briefs

Natl. Conference on Indian Independence: Papers invited

July 30, 2022

To mark the occasion of 75th anniversary of Indian Independence, Department of History, Teresian College, Mysuru, in association with the Departments of Social Science, IQAC, Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) and Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, Mysuru, and in collaboration with TOUCAN Research and Development, Bengaluru, is organising a two-day inter-disciplinary National Conference on “Indian Independence at 75: Revisiting Indian National Movement”  on Aug. 29 and 30 at Teresian College premises in Siddartha Layout.

The Organisers have invited authors, researchers, scholars and faculty to submit papers on the aforementioned topic to be submitted for the proceedings of the conference. Last date to submit abstract and registration is Aug. 13 and for full paper submission is Aug. 20.  For details, contact Seminar Co-ordinator M. Niketan on Mob: 87694-85729 or Dr. Sr. Ann Mary on Mob: 99728-37767, according to a press release.

