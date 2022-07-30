Inter-School Sanskrit contest

July 30, 2022

Acharya Vidya Kula (AVK), Mysuru, will be conducting Inter-School Sanskrit Competition on Aug. 27 (Saturday) in the following categories:

Category 1: Standards III and IV – Story-telling; Category 2: Standards V, VI and VII – Amarakosha Chanting (Prescribed Slokas); Category 3: Standards VIII, IX and X – Speech Presentation on given topics. Registration of participants is through respective Schools only. Interested Schools may contact AVK School office for details on Ph: 0821-2402150 or e-mail: [email protected].