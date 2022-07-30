Avail loans under various schemes

July 30, 2022

Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited (KMVSTDCL) has invited applications from people belonging to ST, nomadic, semi-nomadic and Adivasi community to avail loans under various Govt. schemes.

Candidates must be residents of Mysuru district. Loans will be provided under Self Employment, Industrial Development, Prerana (Micro Credit Finance – only for Woman Self-Help Groups), Ganga Kalyana and Land Ownership (only for landless agricultural women labourers) Schemes. To avail loans under Self Employment and Industrial Development, candidates must be aged above 50 years while for other schemes candidate’s age should not exceed 60 years. To avail loans under Ganga Kalyan, candidates must be small and micro farmers. The annual income of the candidates residing in the rural areas should not exceed Rs. 1.50 lakh while for those residing in urban areas should not exceed Rs. 2 lakh.

Interested may download applications from https://suvidha.karnataka.gov.in/homeUser and submit filled-in forms along with necessary documents at KMVSTDCL Office before Aug. 20. For details, call Ph: 0821-2430022.