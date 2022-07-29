Pratibha Puraskar for Pourakarmika children in August: M. Shivanna

July 29, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Karnataka Safai Karmachari Commission has decided to present Pratibha Puraskar to meritorious children of Pourakarmikas serving in MCC and other Government departments, in the month of August. A preliminary meeting in this regard was held at Jaladarshini Guest House on Hunsur road yesterday, which was chaired by Commission Chairman M. Shivanna.

Addressing the meeting, Shivanna said that the Commission has planned to conduct Pratibha Puraskar in all districts and as a first step in this regard, the event will be held in Mysuru in August. Asking the MCC, Social Welfare Department and other concerned departments to make necessary arrangements, he directed the officials to prepare a list of meritorious children of Pourakarmikas who have scored high marks in SSLC and PUC.

Continuing, Shivanna said that the script for a special play highlighting the life of a Pourakarmika is getting ready and added that it has been planned to perform this play at all District headquarters of the State.

MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, Deputy Commissioner Roopa and other officials were present.