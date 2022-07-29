Pratibha Puraskar for Pourakarmika children in August: M. Shivanna
News

Pratibha Puraskar for Pourakarmika children in August: M. Shivanna

July 29, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Karnataka Safai Karmachari Commission has decided to present Pratibha Puraskar to meritorious children of Pourakarmikas serving in MCC and other Government departments, in the month of August. A preliminary meeting in this regard was held at Jaladarshini Guest House on Hunsur road yesterday, which was chaired by Commission Chairman M. Shivanna.

Addressing the meeting, Shivanna said that the Commission has planned to conduct Pratibha Puraskar in all districts and as a first step in this regard, the event will be held in Mysuru in August. Asking the MCC, Social Welfare Department and other concerned departments to make necessary arrangements, he directed the officials to prepare a list of meritorious children of Pourakarmikas who have scored high marks in SSLC and PUC.

Continuing, Shivanna said that the script for a special play highlighting the life of a Pourakarmika is getting ready and added that it has been planned to perform this play at all District headquarters of the State.

MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, Deputy Commissioner Roopa and other officials were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching