Raghu Kautilya takes charge as Mysore Paints & Varnish Chairman

July 29, 2022

Plans to expand production capacity by giving modern touch; to strengthen domestic market network for MPVL products

Mysore/Mysuru: Senior BJP leader Raghu R. Kautilya took charge as the new Chairman of State-run Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited (MPVL) at the factory office in new Bannimantap Extension here this morning.

Speaking on the occasion, Raghu Kautilya said that he is happy to be part of this prestigious industry, set up by the erstwhile Mysore ruler Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, at a time when the country is celebrating the 75th year of independence.

Pointing out that MPVL is the only company authorised for the manufacture of indelible ink in India that is used for elections and such other purposes, he said that the company has a rich history of good manufacturing and marketing practices.

Noting that as MPVL is a production based company, Raghu said he will strive for taking forward the Prime Minister’s initiative of ‘Make in India’ campaign.

Maintaining that he has plans for expanding the production capacity by giving a modern touch for production and other operations, he said apart from manufacturing indelible ink, which is supplied to several countries across the globe, he will also focus on boosting production of Paints and Varnish and strengthen the domestic market network for all of MPVL’s products.

MPVL Managing Director G. Kumaraswamy, General Manager C. Hara Kumar, Marketing Manager Appanna, Raghu Kautilya’s children Varnika and Kautilya were present on the occasion.