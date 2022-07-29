Checking on roads: People remind Police about DG-IGP’s order

July 29, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Checking for traffic violations by the Traffic Police has turned out to be a headache to them as motorists have begun to argue by reminding the Cops about the DG-IGP’s instruction.

“DG-IGP has instructed the Police not to stop vehicles for checking documents, why are you stopping us?” motorists were heard arguing with the Police.

Many motorists, who were stopped by Traffic Police for triple riding, not wearing helmets or fastening seat belts, have now begun to argue with Traffic Cops for stopping them by quoting the DG-IGP’s instruction.

Meanwhile, a Police officer said that the motorists have misunderstood DG-IGP Praveen Sood’s instruction. The DG-IGP has instructed not to stop vehicles just for the sake of checking documents, but has not instructed not to stop vehicles if they are found violating traffic rules.

When vehicle owners are found violating the rules such as helmetless riding, driving without fastening seat belts, triple riding, defective number plates and silencers, shrill horns, rash and negligent riding and driving, drunk driving etc., it is inevitable to stop them and conduct checking, the Police officer said.

In future, if motorists indulge in arguing with Traffic Police on duty, a case for obstructing a Government Servant from performing his duty will be registered against them and there is a provision to send such persons to jail too, he added.