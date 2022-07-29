Music Concert to commemorate JC Wadiyar’s birth anniversary
News

July 29, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Shruthimanjari Foundation, Mysuru, jointly with Rotary Mysore West, is organising  a Karnatak Classical Music programme, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sri Jayachamaraja (JC) Wadiyar on July 30 at 6 pm, in the Rotary West auditorium in city.

The programme will be inaugurated by Rtn. Ullas Pandith, President, Rotary West, followed by a  grand vocal recital by Kanchana Sisters (based on the kritis of Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar).

They will be accompanied by Vid. Keshav Mohan Kumar on violin and Vid. A. Radhesh on mridanga.

Vidu. Kanchana S. Sriranjani and Vidu. Kanchana S. Shruthiranjani, well-known as Kanchana Sisters, are among the most admired duet vocalists in Karnatak music fraternity. Their music career started at the age of three, as disciples of their father Vid. Subbarathnam. They have learnt Avadhana Pallavi under Dr. R.S. Nandakumar. The duo have performed on many platforms in India and abroad and have a large circle of admirers all over the world.

