Leopard trapped in BEML premises

July 29, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A leopard which was spotted in BEML premises at Koorgalli since many days was finally trapped in a cage placed by the Forest Department in BEML premises yesterday morning.

The leopard, which was found roaming in BEML premises had created tension among the staff, who had informed the Forest officials about the leopard sighting.

Based on the information from BEML staff, the Forest Department staff had placed a cage to trap the big wild cat two days ago and the leopard, which came in search of food, got itself trapped in the cage in the early hours of yesterday.

Range Forest Officer (RFO) K. Surendra and staff, who arrived at BEML, shifted the cage with the leopard to Aranya Bhavan in Ashokapuram, where a medical examination was conducted and following instructions from senior officials, the leopard was released into K.Gudi Forest Range in Chamarajanagar yesterday evening.