Leopard trapped in BEML premises
News

Leopard trapped in BEML premises

July 29, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru:  A leopard which was spotted in BEML premises at Koorgalli since many days was finally trapped in a cage placed by the Forest Department in BEML premises yesterday morning.

The leopard, which was found roaming in BEML premises had created tension among the staff, who had informed the Forest officials about  the leopard sighting.

Based on the information from BEML staff, the Forest Department staff had placed a cage to trap the big wild cat two days ago and the leopard, which came in search of food, got itself trapped in the cage in the early hours of yesterday.

Range Forest Officer (RFO)  K. Surendra and staff, who arrived at BEML, shifted the cage with the leopard to Aranya Bhavan in Ashokapuram, where a medical examination was conducted and following instructions from senior officials, the leopard was released into K.Gudi Forest Range in Chamarajanagar yesterday evening.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching