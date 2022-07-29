MLA Ramdas holds meeting regarding supply of Kabini drinking water

July 29, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: KR MLA S.A. Ramdas on Tuesday held a meeting with CESC officials at his office in Vidyaranyapuram, in order to find a long-lasting solution to problems concerning supply of Kabini drinking water to various localities of the city.

Speaking to press persons after the meeting, Ramdas said that Kabini drinking water project has been implemented to meet the drinking water needs of the residents of Mysuru, for which power is supplied from Mysuru and Jayapura feeder lines. But frequent power problems has been hampering pumping and distribution of water, which has resulted in severe water crisis in many MCC Wards, he said.

Pointing out that a project is being planned to find a permanent solution to frequent disruption of power supplies to pumping stations, Ramdas said that an action plan has been prepared regarding the time, quantum and force of water to be supplied in affected Wards. Measures are also being taken to supply water through water tanks in MCC Wards which are severely affected, he added.

Ramdas further said that he, along with the MCC Commissioner and other officials of the concerned Departments, would visit the Kabini drinking water project site for an inspection of pumping point and jack-well point and to get first hand information on the problems.

The MLA also said that all parks coming under KR Constituency will be linked with borewells so that there will be no dearth of water for their maintenance.

Stating that drinking water supplies may continue to be affected for a couple of days in some areas, Ramdas appealed the residents to co-operate.