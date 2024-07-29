Pray & then Loot!

July 29, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bizarre twist to a burglary, devout robbers sought divine intervention before committing a theft, performing a puja with lemons and other rituals before breaking into a house.

The incident occurred at Aishwarya Layout on the outskirts of the city on Saturday at the residence of Shanthakumari, an employee of the T. Narasipur Industrial Department Office. Her late husband had served in the Police Department.

Unlike typical burglars who rely on tools like duplicate keys and iron rods, these culprits sought blessings from above before embarking on their crime spree.

A CCTV camera installed at the house captured the unusual scene: The burglars performing a puja, crushing lemons, and prostrating themselves at the door before entering the home.

The robbery took place while Shanthakumari and her family were visiting the Shani Mahatma Temple in Bengaluru Rural district. The family returned late at night, unexpectedly encountering the burglars still inside the house.

The intruders, armed with lethal weapons, threatened the family members before fleeing with 100 grams of gold jewellery worth about Rs. 7 lakh.

In their haste to escape, the burglars left behind an iron rod, electrical equipment, and two bags. Upon inspecting the house, Shanthakumari discovered the theft and promptly informed the jurisdictional police.

The Mysuru Rural Police who have registered a case, have since launched an investigation into the peculiar and pious burglary.