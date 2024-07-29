BJP-JD(S) employing blackmail tactics: CM

July 29, 2024

Former PM H.D. Deve Gowda’s family acquired many sites during Puttaiah’s tenure as CITB Chairman, says Siddaramaiah

Mysore/Mysuru: Countering the BJP-JD(S) move to organise a padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru from Aug. 3 to 10, demanding his resignation over alleged scams since the Congress came to power in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused the BJP-JD(S) of employing blackmail tactics.

“They are fabricating a non-existent scandal. BJP has no ideology and has never been fair. I have handed over the MUDA scam for a judicial inquiry. What more do you want?” Siddaramaiah asked reporters.

The CM addressed the media at the Government Guest House in Nazarbad this morning.

Siddaramaiah had breakfast at Mylari Hotel before heading to Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam to offer ‘Bagina.’

Rs. 4,000 crore during COVID-19

CM Siddaramaiah also questioned Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s suspicion of the judicial inquiry, asking, “Do you know how much corruption occurred during their tenure? Did they ever order a judicial inquiry for any case? They misappropriated Rs. 4,000 crore during the COVID-19 period — was there any investigation into that?”

Siddaramaiah dismissed concerns about the MUDA scam, stating, “If I haven’t done anything wrong, why should I be upset? In my 40 years in politics, I’ve faced many such accusations. I will confront them politically. As for the BJP’s padayatra, let them proceed if they wish. We will handle it politically.”

He further said, “Do you know how many sites former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda acquired? During Puttaiah’s tenure as CITB (City Improvement Trust Board) Chairman, Deve Gowda’s family secured numerous sites. They should provide a list of these sites. Kumaraswamy received a MUDA site 40 years ago and even obtained an acquisition letter. How can he now falsely claim otherwise?”

Branding Karnataka as corrupt

The level of corruption during BJP’s rule was evident to the entire country. Now, the BJP is attempting to paint Karnataka as a corrupt State, making efforts in Parliament to label Karnataka as such. Does the BJP have any sense of honour? he asked.

On the Mekedatu project, the CM asserted that Karnataka is prepared to build the Mekedatu Dam, but Tamil Nadu is opposing it for political reasons. He called upon the Central Government to intervene and stated that Karnataka is ready to proceed with the construction.

Responding to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s claim about industries leaving the State, Siddaramaiah claimed that industries are not only leaving Karnataka but the country.

Regarding the intentional boycott of NITI Aayog meeting, Siddaramaiah explained that it was not just him; other non-BJP State Governments also opted out. He questioned the value of attending the meeting when the State was not receiving fair treatment.