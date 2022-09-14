Pre-school education to be started in Anganwadi centres

September 14, 2022

Bengaluru: Minister for Women and Child Development Halappa Achar said that there is no question of retrenching Anganwadi workers for the reason that they have less qualification.

He was replying to a question by JD(S) MLC Govindaraj during Question Hour in the Legislative Council here on Tuesday.

Pointing out that the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020) will be implemented in Anganwadi centres too, Achar said that as part of it, Pre-school education will be started in about 20,000 Anganwadi centres of the State for which six committees have been formed.

Noting that the curriculum will be set based on the recommendations of these committees, the Minister said that handbooks that are prepared based on the curriculum, will be distributed among Anganwadi workers.

Continuing, Achar said that 732 Anganwadi workers of the State have a Post-Graduate degree, while 6,017 are degree holders, 14,303 are PUC qualified and 40,786 are SSLC pass.

The Karnataka Government plans to implement NEP in about 20,000 Anganwadi centres in which workers having qualifications higher than PUC are serving, he added.