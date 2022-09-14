MLA Tanveer Sait pays rich tributes to Prof. B. Sheik Ali

September 14, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: “Just holding a condolence meeting in memory of late Prof. B. Sheik Ali is not enough. We must take forward his incomplete projects and dreams to serve the community in particular and society in large. Only then it will be a real tribute to the departed,” said MLA Tanveer Sait.

He was speaking at the meeting to condole the death of Prof. Sheik Ali, former Vice- Chancellor, Mangalore and Goa Universities, organised by Anjuman-E-Hadeeqat-ul-Adab in city on Sept. 10.

Tanveer Sait said that even at the age of 98, Prof. Ali, who passed away on Sept. 1 at a private hospital in city following brief illness, worked hard for the upliftment of children and to provide good education. The late Professor showed to the world how an individual can reach great heights without wasting a single day in his life.

Renowned Urdu poet Dr. Irfan Ahmed Riazi recited a poem penned by him to Prof. Ali and later presented it to Prof. Sheik Ali’s son Dr. Zakir Hussain.

City’s well-known physician and SOM columnist Dr. K. Javeed Nayeem, paying tributes to the late Professor, urged MLA Tanveer Sait to use his good office to name a road or an important landmark in city after Prof. Sheik Ali. Dr. Javeed Nayeem recalled his memories with Prof. Ali and also about the selfie of him with the late Professor.

Moulana Haziq Nadvi, Director of Darul Umoor in Srirangapatna and Dr. Nasrulla Khan, Assistant Professor at KSOU, also spoke. Momina Mukhtar and Zareena Khursheed recited poems in memory of late Prof. Sheik Ali.

President of Anjuman- E- Hadeeqat-ul- Adab Dr. Salahuddin welcomed. Syed Shafi Ahmed, former President of Anjuman- E- Hadeeqat ul- Adab, compered.