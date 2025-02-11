Preamble of Constitution gets artistic touch

February 11, 2025

Noted sculptor Arun Yogiraj carves sculpture bearing the lines of the Preamble of Indian Constitution at Town Hall premises

Red Stone slab sculpture to be unveiled soon

Mysuru: The Preamble of the Indian Constitution is artistically replicated in the form of a sculpture, at the premises of Rangacharlu Memorial Town Hall in the city.

The pedestal of Architect of Indian Constitution, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s statue, that was vacant after the new statue was built nearby, and is being renovated, will have an additional attraction in the form of a Red Stone Slab, bearing the Preamble of the Constitution, in Kannada and English languages.

The Department of Social Welfare has taken up the task, with the lines of the Preamble of the Constitution, artistically being carved on the pedestal, estimated at the cost of Rs. 15 lakh, apart from the renovation works.

Noted sculptor Arun Yogiraj of the city has completed the works on sculpting the slab, that is already installed on the pedestal, but covered with a white cloth, waiting for the auspicious date for unveiling the new attraction for the general public.

The slab of Red Sand Stone brought from Rajasthan bears the Preamble of the Constitution in Kannada on the top and in English below, and is installed facing the Ashoka Road. The slab is 10-feet tall, six-feet wide and is 1.25 feet thick.

The statue of Dr. Ambedkar, that was earlier installed on the premises of the Town Hall, was shifted and re-installed at the premises of T. Narasipur Tahsildar’s Office, following the unveiling of a new statue of Dr. Ambedkar with a dome- shaped shelter, at Town Hall premises in the year 2017. The new statue was also carved by Arun Yogiraj.

The old statue of Dr. Ambedkar was installed at the premises of Town Hall on May 26, 1993. The statue was built by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and was inaugurated by the then Mayor Siddappa.

Former Mayor M. Chikkathammaiah had presided over the ceremony that was attended by the then Mysore MP D. Chandraprabha Urs, MLAs K.N. Somasundaram, Harshakumar Gowda and Azeez Sait, former Deputy Mayor Sharadamma, President of MCC Works Standing Committee Prakash Raje Urs, MCC Finance Standing Committee President Modamani, President of MCC Health Standing Committee Mazhar Khan, President of MCC Tax and Appeals Standing Committee Bhagyamma, Town Hall Committee President Narasimhaiah, MCC Opposition Leader Krishna and Corporator P. Nagaraj were the chief guests.

The State Government had issued an order to sculpt the Preamble of the Indian Constitution and unveil the same in the jurisdiction of all the City Corporations across Karnataka. Accordingly, the funds have been provided and following the directions of Social Welfare Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, the Town Hall premises was finalised as an ideal place to install the Preamble of the Constitution in Mysuru city. Nirmithi Kendra has taken up the renovation works of the pedestal while the Preamble of the Constitution is sculpted replicating the original copy. The renovation works of the pedestal is near completion and the inaugural ceremony of the sculpture will be organised soon. — B. Rangegowda, Joint Director, Department of Social Welfare, Mysuru