Freedom from stinky and dirty toilets: City’s first heritage toilet by Aug. 15

June 29, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Works are on a war footing to construct a heritage toilet at the Town Hall frequented by hundreds of people every day. The foundation has already been laid and now, the works are in progress to erect pre-cast concrete slabs as walls, interiors and also facilities.

The toilet is being built with an estimated cost of Rs. 1.4 crore and the stakeholders are planning to open the ultra-clean facility by Aug. 15, signalling freedom from dirty, clogged and stinky toilets. The foundation stone has been laid towards the east of the Town Hall (Gandhi Square side) and the toilet complex is coming up at a 40×60 plot.

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Namma Mysuru Foundation (NMF) for the construction and operation of the toilets under the BOOT (Build, Own, Operate, Transfer) arrangement and accordingly, the land was handed over to NMF on Aug. 27, 2020.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, NMF head Dasharath said that the Foundation will maintain and operate the facility for five years and it will later be handed over to the MCC. The foundation stone for the heritage toilet was laid on Sept. 28, 2020. As per the architect’s impression of the heritage toilet, the structure will complement the heritage character of the Town Hall and will have all its traditional, structural and heritage aspects.

The precast concrete materials that will form the interiors and exterior of the heritage toilet are being prepared, dried and are being given the final touches at the Town Hall premises. These materials will be joined to the foundation so that they can stand firmly on the ground.

The toilets will have separate portions for men and women, an exclusive portion for the physically challenged attached with a ramp facility, a baby-feeding facility for lactating mothers, a full-fledged security room and adequate space for hand washing.

Other features of the heritage toilet are anti-skid granite flooring, store room, generator facility, water sumps and an efficient cleaning mechanism.