Band House renovation with Rs. 64 lakh begins

June 29, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The renovation of the Band House that once housed the Mysore Police Band at the Old Mysore City Police Commissioner’s Office in Nazarbad has begun and the structure’s front ceiling has been removed for restoration. The Band House building is about 102 years old and has an open balcony and gable-tiled roof.

The Bank Note Paper Mill (BNPM), a joint venture of Security Printing & Minting Corporation of India (SPMCIL) — a Government of India Enterprise and Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Ltd. (BRBNMPL) — a Subsidiary of Reserve Bank of India, has come forward to fund the project under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) outreach activities.

The BNPM will contribute Rs. 64 lakh for a comprehensive restoration and all the works will be undertaken to restore the structure as is without damaging its heritage value. The renovation will be carried out by the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage and an agreement has been signed in this regard. The funding will be from BNPM.

Apart from the workers and supervisors, the renovation is being taken up in consultation with heritage experts. Sources said that it would take about four to five months for the entire renovation and painting to be completed.

Till the renovation is complete, the Band House will be located at Mounted Police Company on Lalitha Mahal Road and all the old music instruments including some of the rarest ones have been preserved there. During the renovation, arrangements will be made to establish a music museum within the rooms of the existing building where a public display too can be facilitated.

All the enclosures such as the instruments’ room, music library and an exclusive concert hall, apart from other rooms that were part of this magnificent structure will get a new look and after renovation, the museum will be thrown open to the public.