Ensure implementation of public safety rules

June 29, 2022

City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta asks officers to be vigilant to curb crime

Mysore/Mysuru: City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta has instructed city Police officers, inspectors and the constabulary to ensure that the Karnataka Public Safety (Measures) Enforcement Act, 2017 and the Karnataka Public Safety (Measures) Enforcement Rules, 2018 are effectively implemented in both letter and spirit.

Chairing a meeting of officers at his Office yesterday, Dr. Chandragupta told the Cops that the rules are applicable to all commercial establishments, industrial establishments, religious places, educational institutions, hospitals, sports complexes, railway and bus stations and places of an organised congregation where more than 100 people gather at a time or more than 500 people frequent per day.

Access controls and CCTV surveillance at entry and exit points and common public places of the establishments and their parking areas must be ensured and the minimum resolution of such cameras must be 2 megapixels and the data must be stored for a minimum of 30 days, the Commissioner said and he collected information from the officers on the implementation in the city limits.

The owner or manager of an establishment must periodically certify to the Police that the public safety measures have been installed and are in a proper working condition. The establishment must bear the cost of providing public safety measures.

In addition, the cameras are to be installed in such a way that it covers the approach areas at the entry and exit points and also entry and exit points of parking lots up to a distance of at least 50 yards. The cameras shall run 24X7, even when the establishment is closed.

Any establishment that fails to provide public safety measures shall be served with a show-cause notice by the jurisdictional ACP and failure to comply with the same will attract penalties that can range from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 10,000.

The Commissioner asked his staff to visit each lodge, residential accommodation, resorts and serviced apartments, commercial establishment and departmental store, saree and jewellery shops, hostels and PG accommodations to ensure that CCTV cameras are installed as per specifications. Apart from installation, the cameras and footage must be monitored regularly and this will go a long way in curbing crime, Dr. Chandragupta said.

All senior officers including DCPs, ACPs and Inspectors were present at the meeting.