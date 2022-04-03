Prepaid auto counter reopens on Lokaranjan Mahal Road

April 3, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The prepaid auto rickshaw Seva Kendra on Lokaranjan Mahal Road in the city that was closed over three years ago was opened again yesterday for the convenience of the public.

The Seva Kendra was inaugurated by City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta in the presence of DCP (Crime and Traffic) Geetha Prasanna, ACP (Traffic) Gangadharaswamy and other officers.

Dr. Chandragupta said that the Seva Kendra was started following an appeal from the public and the main intention is to facilitate hassle-free travel for the public, particularly tourists from the city centre to other parts of the city.

“Though there was a huge demand to open the Seva Kendra, we could not do so because of the COVID pandemic. Now with the counter opening, the public must make use of the services and patronise the facility like they were doing it earlier,” he said.