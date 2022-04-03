Prepaid auto counter reopens on Lokaranjan Mahal Road
News

Prepaid auto counter reopens on Lokaranjan Mahal Road

April 3, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The prepaid auto rickshaw Seva Kendra on Lokaranjan Mahal Road in the city that was closed over three years ago was opened again yesterday for the convenience of the public.

The Seva Kendra was inaugurated by City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta in the presence of DCP (Crime and Traffic) Geetha Prasanna, ACP (Traffic) Gangadharaswamy and other officers.

Dr. Chandragupta said that the Seva Kendra was started following an appeal from the public and the main intention is to facilitate hassle-free travel for the public, particularly tourists from the city centre to other parts of the city.

“Though there was a huge demand to open the Seva Kendra, we could not do so because of the COVID pandemic. Now with the counter opening, the public must make use of the services and patronise the facility like they were doing it earlier,” he said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching