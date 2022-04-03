Police Flag Day celebrated in city
News

Police Flag Day celebrated in city

April 3, 2022

Discipline and good behaviour important in Police Department: Retd. SP Shivakumaraiah

Mysore/Mysuru: “Discipline and behaviour are very important aspects in the Police Department. How we should behave in the society and what society expects from us is decided by our discipline and behaviour. Hence, it is discipline which shapes our behaviour,” said retired Superintendent of Police (SP) Shivakumaraiah.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the Police Flag Day celebration, organised jointly by Mysuru City Police, Mounted Police, Karnataka Police Academy, Mysuru District Police, Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) 5th Battalion, Police Training School, State Intelligence, Directorate of Civil right Enforcement (DCRE), Lokayukta, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) and Internal Security Division (ISD) at City Armed Reserve (CAR) Parade Grounds at the foot of Chamundi Hill yesterday.

Pointing out that before 1956 a few districts of Madras Province, Hyderabad Province and Bombay Province had adopted Police Acts in a haphazard way instead of a methodical way, Shivakumaraiah said that in 1963, Mysore was considered as a large State, Acts were modified and a Committee was formed to bring in uniform Acts.

“Based on the recommendations of the Committee, on Apr. 2, 1965, uniform Acts were brought and in this backdrop, the day is celebrated as Police Flag Day,” he said and added that this day is also announced as the Welfare Day for retired Police officials and staff during which small flags are sold and the amount got from it will be used to extend help for retired Police staff.

READ ALSO  Night Curfew: Police top brass get on to City Streets

Retired Police personnel were felicitated on the occasion.

Inspector General of Police (IGP-Southern Range) Pravin Madhukar Pawar, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, Superintendent of Police (SP) R. Chethan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Law and Order) Pradeep Gunti and DCP (Crime & Traffic) M.S. Geetha Prasanna, Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) Deputy Director Divya Sara Thomas and Additional SP Shivakumar were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching