RSS conducts Yugadi Utsav in city

April 3, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Marking Ugadi festival, a ‘Yugadi Utsav‘ was held by RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) at Maharaja PU College grounds along JLB Road here yesterday evening.

Speaking on the occasion V. Nagaraj, RSS Sanghachalak, Mid-South Region, highlighted the cultural and scientific importance of the Hindu new year. The day also happens to be the birthday of RSS Founder Late Keshav B. Hedgewar, he said.

Explaining how most of the old civilizations have been lost with the passage of time, Nagaraj said that yet, our civilization is alive and this is largely because of the contributions made by personalities from various sections of the society, who emerged and saved this great civilization in different points of time. Underlining the contributions made by Hedgewar, he contended that the RSS Founder removed the shackles of mental slavery, strived for the eradication of untouchability and vehemently propagated Rashtra Bhakti. Now is the time to take the country to the next level with the involvement of informed citizens of the country, he added.

Former Kuvempu University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Chidananda Gowda, who was a guest, spoke about the three periods of globalisation and said that there are several ups and downs in the history of Bharatha that is India. Maintaining that during the 12th to mid 19th century, India was considered as a country that had great minds who were asleep, Prof. Gowda stressed on the need to follow the “Kaizen’ model of Japan, which means ‘Change for the better.’ Presently, we are in the third period of globalisation, during which we have to rebuild the nation with the engagement of a nationalist society, in order to reach the top of the world, he added.

Earlier, floral tributes were offered to the portraits of RSS Founder-Sanghachalak Keshav B. Hedgewar and second Sanghachalak Madhava Rao S. Golwalkar.

MLA S.A. Ramdas, RSS Mysuru Vibhaag Sanghachalak Dr. Vaman Rao Bapat, Mysuru Sanghachalak R. Vasudev Bhat and others were present on the occasion.