President in City

September 1, 2025

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, CM Siddaramaiah to receive

President Droupadi Murmu at Mysore Airport at 3.10 pm today

To participate in Diamond Jubilee celebrations of AIISH at 4 pm

Mysore Royal Family to host breakfast for President tomorrow

Mysuru: Mysuru is all set to welcome India’s First Citizen, President Droupadi Murmu, who will be in the city from 3 pm today till 10.30 am tomorrow.

Her special flight took off from Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), New Delhi and is scheduled to arrive at Mysore Airport at 3.10 pm. This marks her second visit to the heritage city — her first was in 2022 when she inaugurated the Dasara festivities atop Chamundi Hill.

At the Airport, the President will be received with full honours by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, SP N. Vishnuvardhana, Air Commodore Abhijit Tokekar (Air Officer Commanding, 2 Air Force Selection Board) and other senior officials.

After a brief 20-minute halt at the Airport, her convoy will proceed to the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Naimisham Campus, Manasagangothri, where she will preside over the Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

Dog squad and security personnel armed with bomb detectors checking AIISH premises this morning.

The President was earlier scheduled to visit Chamundi

Hill in the evening. However, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj has confirmed that the Temple visit stands cancelled. Instead, she will proceed directly to Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel on M.G. Road for an overnight stay.

Security blanket across the city

The President’s convoy will travel along the Outer Ring Road from the Airport to AIISH and the Police have imposed tight security arrangements. All connecting link roads to the Ring Road have been barricaded, with entry restricted until the convoy passes.

Elaborate rehearsals have been conducted to ensure the smooth movement of the cavalcade. At AIISH, security has been stepped up with multiple levels of checks — including metal detectors and dog squad from the entrance to the dais. Entry is strictly regulated with valid passes and ID cards.

As part of the security protocol, all ATMs within AIISH campus and along the approach roads have been temporarily shut. Street vendors around the vicinity were asked to vacate earlier in the day.

Palace breakfast tomorrow

Tomorrow (Sept. 2), President Murmu will check out from Radisson Blu Hotel and arrive at Mysore Palace at 8.30 am, on the invitation of Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the erstwhile Royal Family for a private breakfast. Her convoy will enter the Palace through Jayamartanda Gate.

Following breakfast, the President will tour the Mysore Palace. In view of her visit, public entry to the Palace was restricted today and tomorrow morning. Visitors will be allowed only after 11.30 am on Sept. 2. Announcements in this regard were made to all visitors from all the gates of the Palace.

At 10.30 am, the President will depart from the Palace and head to Mysore Airport. Her special flight is scheduled to take off at 10.40 am and land at Chennai International Airport by 11.50 am, where she will participate in official engagements.

MRC Club House closed

Mysore Race Club (MRC) Club House will remain temporarily closed from 12.30 pm today (Sept.1) till 12 noon tomorrow (Sept.2) in view of President Murmu’s visit, according to Secretary and CEO N.H.S. Mani.