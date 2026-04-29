Private firms invited to join civic initiatives

April 29, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif has called on private companies to partner in civic projects, saying Government funds alone will not be enough to meet the city’s growing needs.

He was speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting titled ‘Clean, Green and Greater Mysuru – Vision Mysuru 2050,’ at Mysuru Builders Charitable Trust (MBCT) Hall in Vishweshwaranagar last evening.

The meeting was jointly organised by MCC, National Real Estate Development Council, Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) and Builders Association of India (BAI), Mysuru Centre.

The MCC is planning projects in solid waste management, biogas, public toilets, multi-level parking and rooftop solar installations to meet rising urban demand. Private firms can support these initiatives both financially and operationally, he said.

Efforts are also on to improve Mysuru’s ranking in Swachh Survekshan. Asif stressed the need for public awareness, citizen participation to sustain cleanliness. Agreements are signed to convert organic waste into biogas, with projects expected to be completed by two years, he noted.

He said companies can adopt and maintain roads, circles and parks while using spaces for branding. Several firms have come forward under the scheme. MCC plans to plant 15,000 trees using the Miyawaki method, after planting 30,000 saplings across the city last year, Asif added.

BAI Mysuru Centre Chairman K.R. Prabhakara Rao, Mysuru Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) President K.B. Lingaraju, GSS Foundation’s D. Srihari, CREDAI Mysuru President Harish Shenoy, Anathalaya Trust President C.V. Gopinath and others were present.