Special student clears SSLC with scribe support

April 29, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Omkara Vivek, a trainee of Daksha Skill Development Centre at Mysore District Parents Association for Empowering Developmentally Disabled (MDPAEDD), has cleared the SSLC exam this time.

In his earlier attempts, Vivek had appeared for the exam without the assistance of a scribe, as his parents were unaware of this provision. This time, he availed the support of a scribe, which contributed to his success.

He prepared for the examination under the guidance of Mentor and Special Educator, S. Veena at Daksha Centre.

Describing Vivek as a talented student, Ajit Bharathan, Past President and Co-ordinator at Daksha, said that the Centre now plans to further enhance his skills and facilitate his placement in open employment. His parents have also expressed a similar wish.

“This achievement underlines the importance of awareness about provisions like scribes and the impact of timely guidance and support,” added Ajit Bharathan.