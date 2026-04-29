LPG cylinder blast at T.K. Layout

April 29, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Household items were destroyed in a fire reportedly caused by a LPG cylinder blast at a house on 9th Main, 4th Cross at T.K. Layout in city yesterday night.

Luckily, the residents, who saw fire in the cylinder pipe, rushed out of the house immediately and saved themselves.

It is learnt that the incident took place at the house of one Amrutesh, when the family members brought the stove from the kitchen and were cooking in the hall. A refrigerator and other household items in the hall have been destroyed in the fire.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel from Saraswathipuram Fire Station, who rushed to the spot along with the fire extinguishing vehicle, managed to douse the fire and prevented it from spreading further. Saraswathipuram Police, who too were present at the spot, assisted the fire personnel in dousing the fire.