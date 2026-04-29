April 29, 2026

A portion of road near Valmiki junction on Mysuru-Hunsur Highway caves in; MCC continues to be in deep slumber, allege local residents

Mysore/Mysuru: It has been over a month since a death trap has been created on Mysuru-Hunsur Highway in city, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) authorities continue to turn a blind eye, complained the general public. A part of the road has caved in at Valmiki junction on the Highway, which branches to the right towards Vinayaka Nagar (Paduvarahalli) and straight towards Karnataka State Open University (KSOU).

As a precaution, the Police have kept two barricades around the damaged part of the road, barring which no serious action has been taken by MCC, inviting the wrath of the road users, alleged Paduvarahalli Ramakrishna, a resident of the locality.

What began as a trench was left unattended, that turned into a deep hole, with the surface of the soil around, gradually turning weak and caving in, forming into a crater. It is indeed a busy junction, considering the both intra-city and inter-district vehicle movement, as the Highway connects to Mysuru-Bantwal Highway, along with Madikeri in neighbouring Kodagu district.

The vehicles moving straight towards Hunsur, Mangaluru and Madikeri, proceed without any hiccup, while those connecting to the road from Vinayaka Nagar side, especially towards the left leading to Kalamandira junction, have to slow down to avoid hitting the barricade.

Despite the offices of Legislators, including those of MLA and MLC, located at Jaladarshini Guest House and the office of Regional Commissioner, Mysuru Division and the official residence of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), situated in a stone’s throwaway distance from this junction, it is no reason for the authorities to act on priority to restore the road, at least in the interest of the public.