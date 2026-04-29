Ensure supply of potable water: DC tells officers
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Ensure supply of potable water: DC tells officers

April 29, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy has instructed the officers to keep an intensified check on drinking water supply, as the chances of epidemics is high, if the water gets contaminated. He was chairing the meeting of Health and Family Welfare Mission at the mini meeting hall of Zilla Panchayat in the city yesterday.

The officers should conduct a double check, by testing the samples of drinking water and authenticate whether the water is fit for consumption, he added.

Taking into count the number of cases booked under The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), he said, between 2025-26, a fine amount of Rs. 2,98,400 has been collected. With hookah totally prohibited, the officers should file a criminal case, if any instances of using hookah was detected.

The DC assured of action, if the information related to periodical administration  of vaccine to the children, was not updated on the exclusive apps.

The officers were also given instructions about getting confirmation over the type of treatment required after screening of children under Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) while more number of children suffering from malnutrition are found in H.D. Kote taluk.

The action required over the disposal of medical waste at Primary Health Centres (PHCs) level, was also discussed  at the meeting.

Programme Implementation Officer Dr. Mohammed Shiraz Ahmed, Dr. Gopinath, Dr. Brunda, Dr. Suvarna and other officers were present.

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