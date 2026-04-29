KSRTC rolls out ‘Pallakki’ sleeper buses in Mysuru

April 29, 2026

Non-AC sleeper coaches to boost long-distance rural travel; focus on fire safety, comfort

Mysore/Mysuru: In a first for the Mysuru Rural Division, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has inducted nine new ‘Pallakki’ non-AC sleeper coaches into its fleet, with a strong focus on passenger safety and comfort.

The new buses are equipped with advanced fire-detection systems, a feature introduced in the wake of recent fire incidents involving sleeper coaches in different parts of the country.

Under the ‘Pallakki’ brand, launched with the tagline ‘Happiness is travelling,’ a total of 10 buses have been allotted to Mysuru Rural Division’s Depot-2. Nine buses arrived on Tuesday evening, while the final one is expected shortly.

Of the nine buses, six have already been registered with the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and pressed into service. The remaining three are awaiting registration and are expected to be deployed within a few days.

“These buses are fitted with the latest technology, with passenger safety as the top priority,” said B. Srinivas, Divisional Controller of KSRTC’s Mysuru Rural Division.

Routes and deployment

‘Pallakki’ sleeper coaches are being operated on key long-distance routes from Mysuru. At present, six buses are running in pairs on the Mysuru-Kottayam, Mysuru-Manthralaya and Mysuru-Yellapur routes, with services in both directions.

Four buses bearing registration numbers (KA-57-F-6661, KA-57-F=6662, KA-57-F-6663 and KA-57-F-6664) will operate between the Mysuru Rural Bus Stand and destinations such as Kottayam and Manthralaya. Two more buses (KA-09-F-5632 and KA-09-F-5633) have been assigned to the Yellapur route.

Once all registrations are completed, the KSRTC plans to expand services by deploying additional ‘Pallakki’ coaches to Kollur and Vijayapura (Bijapur), further strengthening rural connectivity.

Enhanced safety features

The buses come with a built-in fire-detection and suppression system. In case of smoke or fire in the engine compartment, a red warning light alerts the driver. The driver can then activate a set of dashboard switches to release water sprays around the engine, helping contain the fire at an early stage.

Each bus is also fitted with three CCTV cameras, one near the entrance, one inside the coach and another facing the road, to improve monitoring and security. Emergency exits, safety tools and ample luggage space have also been provided.

Focus on passenger comfort

The ‘Pallakki’ coaches are designed for overnight travel, with improved comfort features. Drivers are provided with ergonomically designed seats similar to those in Volvo buses to reduce fatigue during long journeys.

For passengers, each berth comes with fixed pillows (to prevent pillow theft) and curtains for privacy. The sleeper layout is designed to ensure a more comfortable travel experience on long routes.

KSRTC officials said the introduction of ‘Pallakki’ brand marks a significant step in enhancing sleeper coach services in the rural division, offering safer and more comfortable travel options for passengers.