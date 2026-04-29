Cauvery Panel wants additional 70 tmcft of water, to move SC

April 29, 2026

Committee on study tour from Talacauvery in Kodagu to visit Cauvery basin dams

Mysore/Mysuru: The Cauvery Nadi Rakshana Samithi (Cauvery River Protection Committee) has decided to move the Supreme Court with a writ petition challenging the 2018 verdict on Cauvery water sharing between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, terming it unjust to Karnataka.

At present, Karnataka has been allocated 284.75 tmcft (thousand million cubic feet) of water. The Committee has demanded an additional 70 tmcft of water, along with permission to retain surplus flows that would otherwise drain into the sea. The decision was taken at a meeting held at Jaladarshini Guest House.

Members of the Committee are currently undertaking a study tour, starting from Talacauvery in Kodagu, visiting the Harangi and Hemavathi reservoirs and interacting with farmers and agricultural workers.

They noted that the Supreme Court has agreed to constitute a Special Bench for urgent hearing of the matter, following petitions filed by both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Weak monsoon, dry days

Highlighting the severity of the summer and the likelihood of a weak monsoon, the Committee recalled the crisis of 2023 when farmers and livestock faced acute water shortages.

It pointed out that Bengaluru’s drinking water supply is under strain due to rising population. Continuing with the 2018 allocation formula, the Committee argued, would severely impact Karnataka’s farmers.

Meanwhile, the State Cabinet has directed the Karnataka Advocate General to oppose Tamil Nadu’s petition in the Supreme Court. Tamil Nadu has sought a daily release of 24,000 cusecs (cubic feet per second) of water for irrigation, a demand Karnataka leaders say would adversely affect the State’s own agricultural and drinking water requirements.

Drinking water needs

In its writ petition to the Top Court, Karnataka Government has cited prevailing rainfall deficit and stressed that priority must be given to drinking water needs in the Cauvery basin, as well as irrigation requirements, before releasing water to Tamil Nadu. It also noted the fragile water situation and the need for urgent consideration by a Special Bench.

Deputy CM and Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar said Karnataka is currently releasing about 10,000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu, despite facing shortages. He said the State has requested the Cauvery Water Management Authority to review its directive mandating release of 10,000 cusecs per day for 15 days.

Dr. Nishcalanandanatha Swamiji of the Vishva Vokkaligara Mahasamsthana Mutt, Committee President H.K. Ramu, Working President K.T. Chandru, Treasurer C. Jagadish, members Andanappa, Malathesh V. Annigeri, H.N. Raju, Chandrashekar, Subramanya, former Mayor B.K. Prakash, C. Naganna, Raju and Prashanth were present.