‘Basava’ holds traffic for alms…

April 29, 2026

Unabated practice of nomads begging by pulling bulls by rope on city roads

A new traffic hurdle at Ta.Ra.Su signal near Akashvani on busy KRS Road

Fresh concerns over animals becoming more vulnerable to heat stroke

Mysore/Mysuru: While it is not uncommon to see stray cattle coming in the smooth way of traffic, the nomads seeking alms along with the caparisoned bulls have been posing a new hurdle.

What makes the situation gravely alarming is that the maximum temperature in the city this morning was recorded at 37 degree Celsius and the animals increasingly becoming vulnerable to heat wave conditions, which is evident with the death of two pet dogs in a short span, recently in the city. In such an unbearable heat condition, the cattle may run amok, the possibilities, the authorities have failed to take notice.

Earlier, the nomads holding rope to pull the bulls, called in local parlance as ‘Basava,’ were going from door to door, especially in the urban areas. Irrespective of men and women, they were playing nadaswara, sometimes rendering the hit numbers musically, while the sound from the string of bulls tied around the neck of the cattle, was suffice to add to the musical rhythm, signalling their arrival in front of the households.

Those who revered such bulls were either handing over coins or a fistful of rice, which was duly collected by them in a bag, hanging from the shoulder. The bull, as per instructions of the handler, was blessing the generous households, by bowing its head.

Now, with the urban households becoming inaccessible, with the wary residents turning away those indulged in beggary, the same nomads have been hitting upon traffic signals and junctions, only to seek alms to eke out a living. Sometimes, the vehicle users hastily give the alms, while there are some others, who make others wait, till they pick a coin or two from their pockets.

It has become an order of the day at Ta.Ra.Su signal near Akashvani office on KRS Main Road, but there are none to take note of the daily traffic hurdle.

Apart from the locals, tourists also pass through the road towards KRS and other tourist spots.

The KSRTC bus stops are located on the either side, with the students in a hurry to board the bus. Adding to this, the number of regular strollers is more, with Cheluvamba Park located nearby. MCC Zone Office-4 is in the same vicinity and it is anybody’s guess, how the people throng the office to avail various services.

If such practices of seeking alms with bulls continue unabated, the chances of danger cannot be ignored, given the burgeoning pedestrian and vehicular traffic at this very junction. It may be vulnerable to accidents and better the Police take action, before anything grave occurs.