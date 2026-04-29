Echo of drug labs discovery in Mysuru: Excise staff raid sheds, scrap shops

April 29, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: In the wake of the recent bust of three illegal drug manufacturing units in Mysuru by Police and narcotics teams from Maharashtra, Goa and New Delhi, the Excise Department carried out raids at several suspected locations in the city this morning.

The raids were conducted between 7.30 am and 10.30 am by a team of over 30 Excise personnel led by Deputy Superintendent H.K. Ramesh. Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors and staff from all zones of Mysuru city took part.

The drive began after the Department’s morning parade, with teams fanning out to inspect godowns and other premises that had been flagged earlier for suspicious activity. Raids were conducted in Bannimantap, areas around Radico Distillery, N.R. Mohalla and C.V. Mohalla, covering godowns, scrap shops, aluminium facade sheds and similar establishments.

No illegal excise materials or narcotic substances were found during the operation. However, officials issued strict warnings to owners and workers not to engage in any clandestine activities under the guise of waste processing or chemical handling.

Speaking to SOM, Ramesh said, the raids were carried out on the instructions of the Joint Commissioner of the Mysuru Division. The exercise was aimed at checking illegal storage of excise goods and supporting the ongoing anti-narcotics drive in city.

Officials said, such ‘surprise’ inspections are meant to create visibility and act as a deterrent. “Our presence itself sends a message. We want people to know that these areas are under watch,” Ramesh said.

During the raids, contact details of local Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors were shared with the public, urging them to report any suspicious activity. Officials added that such drives will continue as part of routine enforcement to ensure public safety.