MCC’s 5% Property Tax rebate: Rs. 111.27 crore collected in 28 days

April 29, 2026

Rebate window ends tomorrow

Mysore/Mysuru: With just a day left to avail the five percent rebate on Property Tax, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has already collected over Rs. 111 crore within the first 28 days of the 2026-27 financial year (from Apr. 1 to 28).

The sharp rise in collections is because property owners are rushing to pay their dues ahead of the Apr. 30 deadline to secure the concession. The MCC offers a five percent rebate every year to encourage timely payments and improve revenue flow.

According to MCC data, total collections as of Apr. 28, including cheques and Demand Drafts, stand at Rs. 111.27 crore (Rs. 111,26,60,883). Of this, direct collections through cash and online payments account for Rs. 103.50 crore (Rs. 103,50,24,923).

So far, 81,521 property owners, from as many as 2,31,736 properties in Mysuru city, have paid their taxes. Property Tax remains the MCC’s main source of revenue.

In 2025-26, the MCC had set a target of Rs. 240 crore and surpassed it by collecting Rs. 242 crore. For the current financial year (2026-27), the Civic Body has increased Property Tax by 3 percent and is aiming to collect Rs. 265 crore.

Overall, the MCC has set a revenue target of Rs. 1,311 crore this year, with major contributions expected from Property Tax, trade licences and non-tax revenues. A significant share of the funds will be spent on infrastructure development, digitisation and other urban projects.

Zone-3 top contributor

Zone-wise data shows that Zone-3 has emerged as the top contributor, with direct collections of Rs. 20,40,96,158, well ahead of other zones. Zone-6 follows with Rs. 16,07,75,052, while Zone-4 has recorded Rs. 14,14,84,297.

Zone-2 and Zone-1 have contributed Rs. 13,33,50,540 and Rs. 10,95,58,296 respectively, while Zone-5 has collected Rs. 9,25,01,687. Among the lower contributors, Zone-9 has recorded Rs. 8,36,48,145, while Zone-8 and Zone-7 have reported Rs. 5,77,65,051 and Rs. 5,18,45,696, respectively.

With the rebate deadline nearing, officials expect collections to rise further over the next two days as more property owners clear their dues.

After Apr. 30, Property Tax will be collected without a rebate till June 30. From July 1, a penalty of 2 percent per month will be levied on pending payments. To handle the rush, two dedicated counters have been opened at all nine Zonal offices.