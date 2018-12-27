Private organisations to maintain MCC Community Halls

Mysuru: Following numerous complaints of inappropriate maintenance of a majority of Community Halls in the city, the MCC has decided to let out the Halls under periodic monitoring to private organisations for maintaining them.

Corporators K.V. Sridhar, Ayub Khan, M.V. Ramprasad, Prema Shankaregowda, SBM Manju and others, who raised the issue at the MCC General Council meeting at the MCC premises this morning, maintained that most of the Community Halls (Samudaya Bhavans) in the city were neglected and in bad shape due to poor maintenance. Also, some Halls were being misused.

As such, these Halls must be handed over to private organisations for maintenance after setting out guidelines, they said.

Pointing out that Community Halls can be used for functions and programmes such as book release, cultural contests and the like, the Corporators said the use of Community Halls for such purposes would put an end to the alleged illegal activities that are going on in some Choultries.

The Corporators maintained that the best idea for proper maintenance of Community Halls was to hand them over to private organisations after laying out guidelines and conditions.

Also at the same time it must be ensured that they are not sub-leased to other parties, the Corporators pointed out.

MCC Commissioner K.H. Jagadeesha said that the MCC officials will prepare a report on the status of all Community Halls in the city, which are over 200 in number and the same will be presented at the next Council meeting.

Zonal-wise Committees will be formed to enlist the organisations which come forward for maintaining the Community Halls, after agreeing to the set guidelines and conditions, he said and added that the MCC will soon work out a fee structure for the use of Community Halls.

Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, conceding to the opinions raised by the Corporators, declared that the Council has agreed to let out the Halls to private organisations on certain terms and conditions.

Underground cable works

Earlier, BJP Corporator Shivakumar took strong objection to the underground cable laying works being executed by CESC across the city.

Alleging that CESC was laying cables at just one foot below the ground, which is dangerous, Shivakumar sought to draw the attention of the Council on the issue.

Explaining the hazards of such unscientific laying of power cables, Shivakumar maintained that unscientific laying of the cables would be a hurdle for water pipeline and drainage works, besides posing grave danger to the public.

He sought the MCC to act before any mishap could take place due to this unscientific works.

Following the concerns raised by Shivakumar, the Mayor asked MCC Electrical Engineer to take up the issue with CESC authorities and find an appropriate solution for the same.

Dy. Mayor Shafi Ahmed, other Corporators and officials took part in the meeting which was on when we went to the press.

