Priyanka’s appointment to cover up allegations

Mysuru: The appointment of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East is nothing but a ploy to cover up the allegations against her husband Robert Vadra, who has been allegedly involved in various scams, said MP Pratap Simha.

He was addressing media persons after inaugurating developmental works at Mysuru Railway Station, here this morning and said that such kind of tactics will not work as people in UP know whom to vote for after the kind of work that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have done.

Commenting on the infighting in the Congress and the way the MLAs were involved in drunken brawls, Simha said that earlier the same party was accusing BJP of resort politics, and now they themselves were exposed after this ugly incident and instead of working for the welfare of the people, the party was just making statements with hardly anything to show.

