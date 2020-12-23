Prized Catch!

December 23, 2020

King Fish weighing 250-kg from Calicut sold in Mysuru for Rs. 1 lakh

Mysore/Mysuru: A giant king fish arrived at the Devaraja Market this morning and was a cynosure of all eyes.

The 250-kg fish arrived from Calicut and a huge crowd had gathered at the market to have a glimpse of the giant fish.

Ibrahim, who owns Sea Fish World at Devaraja Market where the king fish was brought to, told Star of Mysore that the fish was caught in the Arabian Sea on Monday, Dec. 21 and was brought to Mysuru via Kozhikode.

Soon after the fish arrived, he got many calls from hoteliers seeking to buy the fish.

“I sold it for Rs. 400 per kg and have earned Rs. 1 lakh out of it,” he said. Such a giant fish has not arrived in the market in the recent past. Last year, a king fish that weighed 125 kg was brought from Kerala to the same shop. Normally, king fish is sold at Rs. 600 per kg here and today as it is Christmas Eve, it was sold at Rs. 400 per kg, he added.