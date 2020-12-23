Tiger caught in a snare amidst paddy fields rescued

December 23, 2020

Ponnampet: A tiger survived the snare in which it was trapped for hours before Nagarahole National Park officials located the animal and rescued it on Wednesday.

The tiger’s leg was caught in the snare and no major injuries were identified.

The tiger was caught in the snare believed to have been laid to trap a wild boar on the periphery of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve at Balele village of South Kodagu.

The snare was laid behind the veterinary hospital in Balele where there is a large paddy field.

Snares are laid to trap wild boars as they come to raid fully grown paddy fields. Laying of snares to catch wild animals is illegal under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Last evening, farmers of the area and a group of labourers had cut paddy sheaves and had left the same in the field to be bundled and taken home today. This morning, the feline was spotted amidst the field under a tree.

Villagers said that the tiger was seen roaming in the vicinity since the last few days and it had attacked several cows in the area. Seeing the growling fully grown tiger, field labourers rushed back to their homes and someone informed the Forest Department.

A team of personnel rushed to the spot along with nets and tranquilliser guns. Tranquilliser shots were fired from a distance and the animal was rescued.

Sources say that the tiger might have been trapped last night. The feline had tried to free itself from the snare and has injured its mouth. Except for minor injuries, it had no external injuries when officials rescued it.

The rescued animal is likely to be shifted to Chamundi Rehabilitation and Rescue Centre at Koorgalli in Mysuru with the officials yet to decide on its release back into the wild.

Veterinarians will treat and observe its health before a decision is taken, officials said.