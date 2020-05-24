Process on to resume stalled social security pensions

May 24, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The State Government has begun the process of distributing social security pensions like widow pension, old age pension and other financial aids. The process was stalled since January this year due to the merger of smaller banks to bigger financial entities and COVID-19.

Due to the merger of banks, the direct account transfer or Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) was hampered as there was a change in beneficiary account numbers and ISFC Codes. This had resulted in the deserving population not receiving their assured monthly pension.

There are over 6,000 such pensioners in Mysuru District and none of them had received the money. Now as the bank merger has been completed, beneficiaries have to submit an application at the Tahsildar Office in Mini Vidhana Soudha along with their pension order copy, Aadhaar Card and bank account passbook or the post office passbook or the postal slip provided by the postman.

Once received, the officials will approve such pensions and link the beneficiary bank account to the treasury so that the money is transferred every month directly. Even the pending pension since January will be credited to the beneficiary account, said Rakshith, Mysuru Tahsildar.

He said that the applications are being received and the process has been initiated. “As all the beneficiaries, especially the old and infirm cannot come to the Tahsildar Office, MLAs Tanveer Sait and S.A. Ramdas have directed us to go to the individual beneficiary houses to get the documents to link the bank accounts. We will initiate that process too and complete soon so that the pension system is streamlined,” Rakshith told ‘Star of Mysore.’