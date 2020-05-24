All he could do was to watch his dying dad’s photo on phone
May 24, 2020

A heart-rending story of a man who could not return to his native village to perform his father’s last rites

Mysore/Mysuru: Aging process and death are inevitable to every human being and we all wish to stand by the deathbed of our dear ones and share grief with our family and friends. This man, however, was deprived of that, thanks to lockdown. All he could do was just watch his father’s last photo on his mobile phone and mourn hundreds of miles away from his home.

Asif, a resident of Gadag, came to Mysuru to work as a Tonga rider. Despite hearing about the death of his father, Asif could not return to Gadag. All he could do was watch his father’s photo on his mobile phone and pay his last respects from Mysuru.

Speaking to ‘Star of Mysore,’ Asif said, “After having stroke thrice in the last five years, my father had been treated at a hospital in Chikkanaragunda near Gadag district. He had recuperated well but two months ago he again had a stroke and was totally bed-ridden. He died on April 20. Unfortunately, in the month of March, I had come to Mysuru in search of a job and was working as a Tonga rider. As there was travel restrictions due to lockdown, I could not return to my native Gadag to perform his last rites. All I could do just watch my father’s photograph on my mobile phone and mourn.”

Since the past eight years, Asif had been a Tonga rider in Gadag. He says he was working with one Mohammad Ali in Gadag and earning Rs. 500 per day. Recently, he had come to Mysuru in search of a better opportunity. He had been riding a Tonga and had started earning Rs. 600 a day after he started working with Chinnappa.

Within 15 days of his arrival to Mysuru, lockdown restrictions were imposed. As a result, Asif could neither earn money here nor return to his native. He had to spend his day and night at Shah Pasand Sarot and Tonga Stand located near Kukkarahalli Lake. For his daily bread, Asif depended on donors.

