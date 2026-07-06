‘Producers lack vision, depend on superstars’ 

July 6, 2026

Mysuru Literature Festival – 2026

Kannada cinema needs fresh talent, ‘superstar’ culture hurting industry: Rajendra Singh Babu

Mysuru: The Kannada film industry is becoming increasingly dependent on star actors, with very few producers willing to introduce fresh talent, observed veteran filmmaker Dr. S.V. Rajendra Singh Babu.

Speaking during a panel discussion on ‘Cinema: Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow’ at the 10th edition of the Mysuru Literature Festival last evening, he said producers today lack the courage to place their trust in young actors. Author Kusuma Ayarahalli moderated the session.

“Once upon a time, producers believed in newcomers. N. Veeraswamy introduced Vishnuvardhan as a hero through ‘Nagarahavu.’ AVM Productions brought Rajkumar to the silver screen with ‘Bedara Kannappa’. H.N. Maruthi’s films gave Ambarish his break as a leading actor. That kind of boldness is rare today. Most producers now rely only on superstars,” Rajendra Singh Babu said.

Lack of vision

Babu recalled that producers of an earlier era actively searched for strong stories and even acquired remake rights from other languages to make quality films. “They would lead projects with a clear vision. But today, many producers themselves are unsure about the kind of cinema they want to make,” he remarked.

He said, rising production costs, competition from new media platforms and changing market dynamics have transformed the film industry. However, he asserted that cinema would continue to thrive.

“Cinema will never die. It remains one of India’s biggest entertainment industries, offering affordable entertainment to the masses,” he said. Babu also underscored the crucial role women audiences played during the golden era of Kannada cinema.

Winning back family audience

“Women were the backbone of the industry. They flocked to matinee shows of Rajkumar and Vishnuvardhan films after finishing their household chores. That culture has disappeared. Winning back family and women audiences is the biggest challenge before the industry,” he said.

Writer Nagendra Prasad said, fluctuations are a natural part of the film industry, but Kannada cinema must evolve with changing audience preferences.

“With mobile usage increasing, audience tastes have changed. In this age of instant information, filmmakers need to adopt new storytelling styles. Alongside hero-centric films, diverse formats are also emerging,” he said.

He pointed out that while local-language films dominate in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Kannada cinema faces stiff competition from films made in other languages. “Kannadigas must watch Kannada films, read Kannada books and support Kannada media,” he urged.

Director Mansore said that although there is no shortage of good stories, producers are often reluctant to listen to or invest in them. “Support from senior actors for young heroes is also limited. After COVID, finding producers has become difficult, and backing new talent is even rarer,” he said.

Bharathi Vishnuvardhan’s childhood dreams

Veteran actress Bharathi Vishnuvardhan recalled that her childhood dreams were centred on pursuing higher education and excelling in sports. However, when an opportunity to act in films came her way, it was her father who encouraged her to step into the world of cinema.

She said that the Bharatanatyam and classical music training she received during her childhood laid a strong foundation for her acting career.

Reflecting on the golden era of Kannada cinema, Bharathi fondly remembered the dedication, sincerity and punctuality of actors of that time.

Despite limited facilities, she said, their unwavering commitment to their craft and focus on work set them apart.