Prof. Lakshmi Chandrashekar stages solo play Hennallave

July 5, 2026

The opening day of the 10th edition of the Mysuru Literature Festival yesterday featured a powerful theatrical performance by renowned Kannada theatre artiste Prof. Lakshmi Chandrashekar, who staged Hennallave, a one-woman play.

Directed by Sowmya Verma, the production traced the oppression of women through different periods of history. It drew parallels from episodes in the Mahabharata, including the infamous dice game in which the Pandavas staked Draupadi, while also touching upon social evils such as child marriage.

The play underscored the importance of women’s empowerment and the protection of their rights, while highlighting the many challenges women continue to face in a patriarchal society.