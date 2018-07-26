Prof. Shivaramu Kadanakuppe passes away

Mysuru: Prof. Shivaramu Kadanakuppe (65), retired Principal of Vidyavardhaka PU College on Seshadri Iyer Road and a resident of Paduvana Road in Kuvempunagar, passed away this morning, following illness.

He leaves behind his wife Suvarna Kadanakuppe, daughter Sushi Kadanakuppe, son Nesara Kadanakuppe, a journalist and a host of relatives and friends.

Besides serving as the Principal, Prof. Shivaramu had written more than 20 books in Kannada.

As Prof. Shivaramu had pledged his body for donation, his body was donated to JSS Medical College this afternoon.

Prof. Shivaramu Kadanakuppe was a noted literary figure in the field of Kannada literature. His contribution spans mainly as a critic and also as a novelist, poet and essayist.

Prof. Kadanakuppe’s unique experiential writing of ‘Kukkarahalli’ based on his living experiences in an area of vibrant community, which lives as suburbia of Mysuru has received wide appreciation of the writing methodology used. The book is presently a part of the prescribed syllabus for degree students of Mysore University since four years.

Born to Shivamma and Lingegowda couple at Kadanakuppe village in Ramanagaram district on Aug. 9, 1953, was married to Suvarna Kadanakuppe, a Kannada poet and has two children. Prof. Kadanakuppe was a Professor in Kannada language and had served as the Principal of Vidyavardhaka First Grade College in Mysuru since 1999.

His academic excellence also includes being an Academic Council Member of University of Mysore in 2003 and during 2007- 2009, Syndicate Member of University of Mysore in 2008, Member for Malpractice and Lapses Enquiry Committee, University of Mysore during 2003-2005.

As a noted critic in the field of Kannada Literature, his critical essays began appearing in the early 1970s about modern Kannada literature, folklore, and literary criticism. The other books which received wide recognition are Samvahan, Samajika Nele, Kuvempu Saahitya mattu Vichara. His first novel ‘Vasundare’ published in the year 2008 discusses about a relevant issue of land mining and its effects on the planet earth. The book received Singaari Gowda award.

Prof. Kadanakuppe was also columnist at weekly Kannada Magazine Sudha. The column named ‘Vichara Lahari’ contained his short writings on rational thinking based on reasoning and critical thinking about issues related to life, spirituality, gender equality and women empowerment and relevant social issues.

Prof. Kadanakuppe had also edited nearly eight books on literary criticism and rational thinking. He had served as Karnataka Sahitya Academy Member during 2001-2003 and was the President of Bengaluru Gramantara Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in the year 2006.