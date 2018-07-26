Lunar Eclipse: No buses to Chamundi Hill after 6 pm tomorrow
Mysuru: The entry of city buses to Chamundi Hill is banned tomorrow from 6 pm onwards owing to Lunar Eclipse. However, the buses will ply to the Hilltop on the occasion of Ashada Friday  (July 27) carrying devotees from 4 am till 6 pm.

The KSRTC buses will stop picking the devotees after 6 pm from Lalitha Mahal helipad as the temple will close at 9 pm because of the Lunar Eclipse, said Temple Executive Officer K.M. Prasad, speaking to Star of Mysore here this morning.

Meanwhile, those who are awaiting darshan after 6 pm will be allowed to have it only till 9 pm tomorrow.

But in the remaining two Ashada Fridays on Aug.2 and Aug. 9, the Hill temple will be open from 5.30 am till 10 pm.

It is found that devotees gather at the helipad as early as 2 am because of the rush. However, it has been decided that the KSRTC buses will leave the helipad only from 4 am as the temple opens at 5.30 am, said Prasad.

