April 22, 2021

Sir,

I thank B.L. Bhyrappa, former Mayor of Mysuru, for voicing the grievances of citizens regarding property tax at the right time and in the right way.

It is very much disheartening to know that there has been a hike in the tax amount and the rebate of 5 percent is also for a very short period of time at a time when people are facing the great problem of Covid-19 havoc.

I request the authorities to defer the hike and extend the period of rebate by three more months.

– Dr. H.S. Raghavendra Rao, Retd. Professor of Economics, J.P. Nagar, 21.4.2021

  1. Niraj says:
    April 23, 2021 at 12:41 pm

    Sir, We are happy to see lot of Voices being raised on MCC Tax esp a whooping SWM tax for a vacant site. What is our MCC Commissioner , Dep Commissioner and Revenue Officials doing. Donot they read Newspaper or try to find the problems faced by Mysore Citizens. It is a Shame these Beaurocrats are not worth their Positions. It is time Minister In Charge of Mysore / MLA Mr Somashekhar and MP Mr Pratap Simha intervene in this Matter. Added to that Online payment tax is not working. What is MCC doing. In view of all these they should extend the due date to pay Tax with Rebate atleast till May 30, 2021.

