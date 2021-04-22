April 22, 2021

Sir,

I thank B.L. Bhyrappa, former Mayor of Mysuru, for voicing the grievances of citizens regarding property tax at the right time and in the right way.

It is very much disheartening to know that there has been a hike in the tax amount and the rebate of 5 percent is also for a very short period of time at a time when people are facing the great problem of Covid-19 havoc.

I request the authorities to defer the hike and extend the period of rebate by three more months.

– Dr. H.S. Raghavendra Rao, Retd. Professor of Economics, J.P. Nagar, 21.4.2021

