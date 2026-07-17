Protest against Dasara Kambala tomorrow

July 17, 2026

Mysuru: A coalition of farmers’ organisations, Dalit groups, environmental activists, ‘Parisarakkagi Naavu’ and Kannada organisations will hold a protest meeting at 10 am near the VTU Regional Centre on Outer Ring Road at Sathagalli, tomorrow (July 18), opposing the State government’s proposal to host Dasara Kambala.

The protest is expected to bring together several prominent personalities, including former MLA and Parisarakkagi Naavu State President A.T. Ramaswamy, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha President Badagalapura Nagendra, retired Major General and environmental activist Sudhir Vombatkere, heritage expert Prof. N.S. Rangaraju, Bettaiah Kote of Dalit Sangharsha Samiti, M.G. Sadanandaiah of the Kannada Kriya Samiti, K.S. Nanjundegowda of Bhumi Thayi Horata Samiti, Dr. Ramakrishna of Belavala Foundation, Team Mysuru’s K. Gokul Govardhan, environmental activist Bhanu Mohan and green activists Prof. Kalachannegowda, Prof. B.V. Shyamala, K.V. Banu Prashanth, Prof. M.R. Janardhan, Nabijan, Mansoor Ahmed and Ugranarasimhegowda, among others.

The organisers contend that Mysuru Dasara’s heritage, identity and cultural significance should be preserved without compromising its unique character. They have appealed to citizens, including women, youth and students, to participate in large numbers.

“Those who care for the dignity and tradition of Dasara should stand with us,” ‘Parisarakkagi Naavu’ State General Secretary Parashuramegowda said.

Sunil Kumar seeks consultation

Meanwhile, Karkala MLA and former Minister V. Sunil Kumar has urged the State Government to consult Kambala organisers and buffalo owners from the coastal region before taking a final decision on holding Dasara Kambala.

He said the proposal should be examined from all perspectives, noting that Kambala is a cultural sport unique to coastal Karnataka with a rich history and distinct regional identity.

“Art, culture, language and traditions differ from region to region. When taking a sport rooted in coastal region to Mysuru Dasara, it is important to assess its overall impact. Government should first consult Kambala organisers and buffalo owners before arriving at a decision.”