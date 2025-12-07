Protocol Room for smooth VIP movement at Chamundi Hill

December 7, 2025

Special entry fee of Rs. 1,000 for devotees seeking faster darshan from January 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Sri Chamundeshwari Development Authority has decided to set up an exclusive Protocol Room for VVIPs and VIPs visiting Chamundeshwari Temple during Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara, Ashada Friday puja and other major occasions — modelled on similar facilities at prominent shrines such as Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh and Kashi in Uttar Pradesh.

The proposal was approved at the district-level progress review meeting of the Authority, chaired by Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy at the ZP Hall recently.

Authority Secretary M.J. Roopa said that VIP and VVIP footfall surges dramatically during Ashada Fridays and Dasara. Many dignitaries insist on protocol arrangements even when they are not officially entitled to them, causing operational difficulties.

A dedicated protocol counter — similar to Tirupati and Kashi — is therefore essential to streamline services for eligible dignitaries, she noted.

DC Reddy, recalling his recent visit to Kashi, said he received efficient, uninterrupted service from dedicated protocol staff throughout the process. A similar system exists in Tirupati, he added, instructing officials to replicate the facility at Chamundi Hill Temple by January 2026.

According to DC Lakshmikanth Reddy, an exclusive counter will help pre-confirm VIP schedules and facilitate direct access for dignitaries to the deity’s darshan, eliminating confusion and crowding.

Beginning January, a special entry fee of Rs. 1,000 will also be introduced for devotees seeking faster darshan. Those opting for this category will enter from the main entrance, unlike the existing Rs. 50 and Rs. 100 special entry tickets, which route devotees through the rear entrance.